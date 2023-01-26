The Canadian affiliate of oil major ExxonMobil on Thursday announced a C$720 mln ($539 mln) investment in a renewable diesel facility that will lower emissions under both provincial and federal low-carbon fuel standards.
Exxon affiliate invests C$720 mln in Canada’s largest renewable diesel project
The Canadian affiliate of oil major ExxonMobil on Thursday announced a C$720 mln ($539 mln) investment in a renewable diesel facility that will lower emissions under both provincial and federal low-carbon fuel standards.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.