Pilot Russian carbon trades begin at floor price despite Ukraine crisis

Published 19:41 on January 26, 2023 / Last updated at 19:41 on January 26, 2023 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC / No Comments

Pilot trading in Russia's domestic carbon market has begun on the gas-rich island of Sakhalin after two projects have been issued with credits, economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov was reported as saying.