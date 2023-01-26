Asia Pacific > Pilot Russian carbon trades begin at floor price despite Ukraine crisis

Pilot Russian carbon trades begin at floor price despite Ukraine crisis

Published 19:41 on January 26, 2023  /  Last updated at 19:41 on January 26, 2023

Pilot trading in Russia's domestic carbon market has begun on the gas-rich island of Sakhalin after two projects have been issued with credits, economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov was reported as saying. 

