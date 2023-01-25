Environmental services firm ClimeCo on Wednesday announced it has acquired a forest carbon developer and modelling firm that will help the US-based company expand its portfolio of overseas nature-based offset projects.
ClimeCo to expand global nature-based portfolio with forest carbon developer acquisition
Environmental services firm ClimeCo on Wednesday announced it has acquired a forest carbon developer and modelling firm that will help the US-based company expand its portfolio of overseas nature-based offset projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.