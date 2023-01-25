ClimeCo to expand global nature-based portfolio with forest carbon developer acquisition

Published 22:26 on January 25, 2023 / Last updated at 22:33 on January 25, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Environmental services firm ClimeCo on Wednesday announced it has acquired a forest carbon developer and modelling firm that will help the US-based company expand its portfolio of overseas nature-based offset projects.