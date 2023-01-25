Climate tech firm claims initial success of its REDD+ dynamic baseline method

A US-based climate tech firm on Wednesday said it has initially validated a dynamic baseline that ensures REDD+ offsets equate to real emissions reductions, in what the company argues is a possible solution to over-crediting controversies that have reverberated through the voluntary carbon market in recent days.