California compliance offset issuance drops, but DEBs share higher

Published 23:11 on January 25, 2023 / Last updated at 23:11 on January 25, 2023

California regulator ARB reduced the number of compliance offsets during the second bi-monthly issuance period of the year, but credits with direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state ticked higher, state data published Wednesday showed.