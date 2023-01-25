EU seen as even less likely to consider offset use amid integrity concerns

The already-slim chances of the EU using international credits for compliance in the bloc’s carbon market have been even further damaged by recent reports of widespread over-crediting of avoided deforestation projects in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), a webinar heard Wednesday.

The EU will likely stick to cutting emissions within its own territory, and not look to buy offsets from outside of the region, Peter Vis, a senior adviser at Rud Pedersen Public Affairs, told a VCM-focused webinar hosted by consultancy Net Zero Markets.

Vis was formerly a senior climate policy official at the European Commission who had a key role in crafting the early years of the EU ETS, which launched in 2005 and for several years was the world’s biggest demand source for UN-backed offset credits generated under the Kyoto Protocol.

“Without reassurance on the standards, it is difficult for [EU legislators] to move now,” Vis told the webinar.

The EU was by far the biggest buyer of Kyoto offsets from the developing world as part of its provision to allow EU ETS emitters to use more than 1.6 billion credits through 2020.

But after major concerns were raised about the environmental integrity of Kyoto CDM and JI credits, the bloc since 2012 has prevented more units from entering and decided to bar any foreign altogether from the ETS over 2021-30.

VCM REMEDY

Rather than expecting the EU to come in as a demand source, Vis said a key remedy for the VCM was establishing a balance between supply and demand to ensure credit prices provide an adequate incentive for cutting emissions.

There is currently an oversupply of more than 680 million credits from the four main VCM standards bodies – Verra, Gold Standard, American Carbon Registry, and Climate Action Reserve – according to Carbon Pulse estimates.

But Vis said the starting point was to unify monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) standards so that buyers could be reassured the tonne of carbon claimed avoided or removed was a tonne of carbon., and projects must have high environmental integrity.

The proliferation of standard bodies in the market, alongside varying MRV practices, was confusing, he pointed out. “Those are the building blocks, scale and liquidity will come with time,” Vis said.

Fellow panellist, David Antonioli, chief executive of Verra, the world’s biggest VCM standard body that accredited the REDD projects facing claims of over-crediting, reiterated the measures outlined by Verra earlier this week aimed at improving market confidence.

But he also said the work of the cross-stakeholder Integrity Council of the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) is essential amid the field of competing standard bodies.

“If we don’t pass the IC-VCM, we will have a bit of a reckoning,” Antonioli admitted, referring to the IC-VCM’s plans to establish core carbon principles over this year.

Louis Redshaw, founder of Net Zero Markets and compliance-market focused consultancy Redshaw Advisors, noted the IC-VCM was established three years ago, and the market was still waiting for the introduction of the principles.

By Paddy Gourlay – paddy@carbon-pulse.com