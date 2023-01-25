Most businesses have failed to take practical steps to implement their net-zero strategies, according to a survey published Wednesday that found nearly half of respondents had cited a reliance on carbon offsets to meet their climate goals.
US, European industrial firms failing to implement net zero strategies -survey
Most businesses have failed to take practical steps to implement their net-zero strategies, according to a survey published Wednesday that found nearly half of respondents had cited a reliance on carbon offsets to meet their climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.