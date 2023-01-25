EasyJet expects flight demand to return to pre-pandemic levels from July

Published 14:58 on January 25, 2023 / Last updated at 15:47 on January 25, 2023 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments

Low-cost carrier EasyJet expects its European flight demand to return to pre-pandemic levels as early as the second half of 2023, it said in quarterly results published Wednesday that featured strong passenger and booking numbers for Q4 2022 that may have offered some marginal support to carbon credit prices.