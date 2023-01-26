A recently agreed target to cap Indonesia’s power sector emissions at 290 million tonnes of CO2 per year by the end of the decade can help the Southeast Asian economy reach its net zero emissions by 2060 goal, but is not ambitious enough to transform its carbon intensive power sector to align with a 1.5C pathway, a think tank report released Thursday has found.
Indonesia’s coal transition deal needs ramped up ambition to align with 1.5C pathway -report
