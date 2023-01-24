Technical Review Panel Member, Plan Vivo Foundation – Remote

The Plan Vivo Foundation (PVF) is looking for experts in carbon quantification to accelerate the finance to community-focussed Agriculture, Forestry and Other Land Use (AFOLU) carbon projects. By joining the Technical Review Panel (TRP), they will help ensure that projects and their associated methodologies are meeting best practice within the voluntary carbon market, therefore giving confidence to investors and the wider market.

Engagement in the panel is remote, non-committal, and work is ad hoc.

For more information on the role, including remuneration, please see the Technical Review Panel Terms of Reference

Plan Vivo is a registered UK charity, based in Edinburgh, that supports vulnerable rural communities across the world to develop innovative nature-based solutions (NBS) to reduce poverty, conserve important ecosystems and tackle climate change – primarily through our stewardship of the Plan Vivo Standard.

The Standard is internationally recognised for its focus on ethical and fairly traded climate services, which ensures that a greater share of income reaches those that most need it. Our unique model ensures that at least 60% of benefits go back to the communities on the ground, which has a significant impact on strengthening resilience for vulnerable communities and reducing drivers of deforestation.

Prospective Members can request to join the TRP at any time by submitting their CV and a summary of their relevant experience in relation to the requirements in Section 2 of the TRP ToR to info@planvivofoundation.org

Applications will be assessed on a rolling basis. Those accepted to the TRP will receive information about the next available induction presentation.