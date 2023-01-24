Senior Engineer, Oil & Gas Sector, CL-Invest – Oslo

Senior Engineer, Oil & Gas sector

Immediate climate action through elimination of financial barriers.

We are looking for an experienced engineer with a strong background within the oil and gas sector including on-site oil and gas infrastructure as well as -technology, processes, and production. The ideal candidate also has experience from planning, coordinating, executing, and leading field activities, and has extensive experience from project and equipment risk and emission assessment.

We have just announced a partnership with OGCI Climate Investments, an established impact investor, which has invested in CL-Invest providing the necessary driving force for the rapid scale-up of the company. OGCI-CI operates a $1B+ fund and consists of 12 oil & gas majors – Aramco, bp, Chevron, CNPC, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Occidental, Petrobras, Repsol, Shell and TotalEnergies – and we are now looking for the right Senior Engineer to assist in the rapid expansion of the company.

CL-Invest is an investment company based in Oslo city centre, Norway with a team of experts with decades of experience in project finance, assessment, and development. ​We work in partnership with National Oil Companies (NOCs) and independent oil producers to realize scalable emission reductions that can be achieved rapidly.

Our mission is immediate climate action through elimination of financial barriers with a focus on methane and flare reduction projects in emerging economies. CL-Invest is currently developing several methane and flare abatement projects in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The opportunities for emission cuts in these countries are particularly large, but often face significant financial and other barriers that we overcome by risk-based project financing.

CL-Invest offers full-service including project identification and assessment, project financing, implementation, carbon credit development and carbon credit sales. We leverage strong international partners to manage all activities of the project cycle, including field work prior to validation and preparation for and conducting of monitoring, reporting and verification of emission reductions.​

The company was founded as a result of a de-merger of Carbon Limits AS in 2021. CL-Invest continues the financing, generation, and monetization of GHG emissions projects which includes sales of emission reductions as High-Quality Credits in carbon markets. Carbon Limits provides consulting services and extends technical services to CL-Invest and indirectly to its clients. Our total impact equals 9.2 million tons of CO 2 e (btw that’s the annual emissions from ca 2.2 million cars, the same amount of cars as we have in Norway) removed and around 70 million euros of carbon credit finance generated to date.

CL-Invest is now in the process of establishing partnerships with international players who have complementary expertise and resources and can thus add to the rapid upscaling of the business.

THE ROLE

The Senior Engineer will be responsible and be the principal driving force for the technical solutions for emission mitigation activities encompassed by all CL-Invest operations. The role involves liaising with key technical and strategic partners in project host countries, which includes but are not limited to national and private oil, gas and other resource production and exploration companies and employees, technology and service providers and customers.

CL-Invest is operating worldwide, predominantly in the emerging and developing economies. Hence, the work duties imply travel for project coordination, management and oversight, business negotiations and deal acquisition. The position involves work with high-ranking officials and executives in countries which usually would not be regarded as tourist destinations. CL-Invest will ensure adequate safety and protection during all business operations.

The Senior Engineer will receive active support from the company’s owners and partners who have broad international experience in business development and technical work from within the energy and climate fields. This is an exceptional opportunity for the right expert to be directly involved in decarbonization of the sector and engage with key sector players by utilizing their existing expertise on engineering solutions, oil and gas infrastructure, processes and operation.

Key responsibilities:

Conduct oversight of technologies used for reducing GHG emissions such as: flare gas recovery systems, vapor recovery systems, gas to power solutions, small scale LNG, gas-to-liquids (GTL), hydrogen, ammonia etc.

Perform field visits, arrange for emission identification and quantification, and propose solutions for emission mitigation activities.

Manage development of conceptual design of systems for mitigating emissions, such as flare gas recovery (FGR) and vapor recovery units (VRU).

Prepare high level estimates for solutions for mitigating emissions as input to investment analysis encompassing technical and economic details.

Evaluate detail design and equipment specifications to ensure compatibility with relevant carbon offset methodologies (under compliance or voluntary market standard setters – DEHSt, Verra, Gold Standard etc).

Perform quality assurance activities on projects to ensure carbon credits/ offsets are optimised.

Qualifications:

A proven strong educational background with a master’s degree in Process Engineering or a similar field at a minimum.

Several years (7-10+) of experience as a seasoned engineer in the oil and gas sector with an oversight responsibility of fieldwork activities, infrastructure maintenance and operation and preferably emission detection and repair.

Experience in hydrocarbon process modelling in general and low-pressure gas recovery systems in particular.

Detailed knowledge of methodologies for carbon credit offsets relevant for the hydrocarbon supply chain.

Strong knowledge in system integration and infrastructure is essential.

Fieldwork experience in the oil and gas sector is an advantage.

Experience and knowledge of hydrocarbon system FEED, including cost estimating and planning.

Strong, winning personality and excellent communication skills even in challenging situations.

English is required; Additional languages are an advantage, particularly Arabic, Russian, French, German, Portuguese/ other relevant languages are an advantage.

Analytical and critical thinking, problem solving attitude, attentive to details, hands-on mentality, self-reliant, team player, and pragmatic encompassing a solid strategic outlook and planning skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to engage with clients from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and fields, which entails excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Willing to travel to field locations in emerging economies

Please note that the position is based in Oslo, Norway; hence, international applicants need to hold the right to work in the country or be able and willing to obtain the relevant working visa or permit.

Please send applications to contact@cl-invest.com with your CV and a short email introduction listing relevant social media accounts (LinkedIn etc.). Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

Website : www.cl-invest.com

Email : contact@cl-invest.com

Phone : +47 934 36 062