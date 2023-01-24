Regional Sales Director, Carbon Credits, CL-Invest – Oslo

Regional Sales Director, Carbon Credits

Immediate climate action through elimination of financial barriers.

We are looking for a sales executive(s) with proven track record within complex b2b sales to cover Middle East, Central Asia and Africa markets.

It is expected that the candidate has managerial experience background in sales operations, commercial strategy planning, oversight, development, marketing and implementation within the oil and gas or energy sector. Ideally, the candidate also has experience within carbon crediting and finance.

We have just announced a partnership with OGCI Climate Investments, an established impact investor, which has invested in CL-Invest providing the necessary driving force for the rapid scale-up of the company. OGCI-CI operates a $1B+ fund and consists of 12 oil & gas majors – Aramco, bp, Chevron, CNPC, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Occidental, Petrobras, Repsol, Shell and TotalEnergies, and we are now looking for the right Regional Sales Director(s) to assist in the rapid expansion of the company.

CL-Invest is an investment company based in Oslo city centre, Norway with a team of experts with decades of experience in project finance, assessment, and development. ​We work in partnership with National Oil Companies (NOCs) and independent oil producers to realize scalable emission reductions that can be achieved rapidly.

Our mission is immediate climate action through elimination of financial barriers with a focus on methane and flare reduction projects in emerging economies. CL-Invest is currently developing several methane and flare abatement projects in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The opportunities for emission cuts in these countries are particularly large, but often face significant financial and other barriers that we overcome by risk-based project financing.

CL-Invest offers full-service including project identification and assessment, project financing, implementation, carbon credit development and carbon credit sales. We leverage strong international partners to manage all activities of the project cycle, including field work prior to validation and preparation for and conducting of monitoring, reporting and verification of emission reductions.​

The company was founded as a result of a de-merger of Carbon Limits AS in 2021. CL-Invest continues the financing, generation, and monetization of GHG emissions projects which includes sales of emission reductions as High-Quality Credits in carbon markets. Carbon Limits provides consulting services and extends technical services to CL-Invest and indirectly to its clients. Our total impact equals 9.2 million tons of CO 2 e (btw that’s the annual emissions from ca 2.2 million cars, the same amount of cars as we have in Norway) removed and around 70 million euros of carbon credit finance generated to date.

From 2022 to 2030, CL-Invest aims to cover more than 200 projects and achieve a total emission reduction equivalent of more than 61.4 million tCO 2 e. The annual estimated emission reductions on our current projects are ​800 000 tCO 2 e in 2022 and 1 million tCO 2 e in 2023. ​

CL-Invest is now in the process of establishing partnerships with international players who have complementary expertise and resources and can thus add to the rapid upscaling of the business.

THE ROLE

The Regional Sales Director will be responsible for developing and handling the business commercial and sales operations of CL-Invest in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa in carbon credit project development, financing and implementation in the upstream oil and gas sector.

The Regional Sales Director will be the principal driving force for establishing, solidifying, and maintaining new and existing clients and partners in the region, mainly consisting of independent and National Oil and Gas Companies (NOCs) and producers. The role encompasses liaising and facilitating active engagement with key partners in project host countries including national and private oil, gas and other resource production and exploration companies, technology and service providers, customers, traders, high-ranking government and regulatory officials, and partners for the purchase of carbon credits.

CL-Invest is operating worldwide, predominantly in the emerging and developing economies. Hence, the work duties imply travel for project coordination, management and oversight, business negotiations and deal acquisition. The position involves work with high-ranking officials and executives in countries which usually would not be regarded as tourist destinations. CL-Invest will ensure adequate safety and protection during all business operations.

The Regional Sales Director will receive active support from the company’s owners and partners who have broad international experience in business development within the energy and climate fields. This is an exceptional opportunity for the right expert to get a first-hand active involvement in decarbonization of the sector and engage with key sector players by utilizing their existing commercial expertise in sales strategy development and execution in the oil and gas sector at the highest organizational levels.

Key responsibilities:

Successfully build and lead the customer base and partnership acquisition in the Middle East, Central Asia and/or Africa in the upstream oil and gas sector at the highest organizational levels encompassing regional NOCs and IOPs and other entities.

Acquire, develop, oversee, and maintain strong client and stakeholder partnerships and engagement across the region including technology and service providers, customers, traders, high-ranking government and regulatory officials, and partners for the purchase of carbon credits.

Ensure and execute the regional business and sales strategy achieving the quarterly and long-term revenue and growth targets of CL-Invest.

Analyse the regional market dynamics in effort to maximise existing successes and create new project opportunities for carbon credit monetization.

Establish and report on metrics and prepare strategic forecasts on project sales performance and partnerships to the wider team.

Travel to field locations in emerging economies for deal acquisition.

Qualifications:

Several years (7-10+) of experience as a successful sales executive within the oil and gas sector, preferably in emerging markets in the Middle East, Central Asia, or Africa with managing responsibility of the full sales cycle deliverables and strategy implementation.

Experience in developing and executing sales and marketing strategies within the energy sector of the region and conducting oversight in line with the business strategy, sales targets, timelines, and objectives.

Strong knowledge in data and strategy driven sales operations and stakeholder engagement for lead acquisition in the region’s oil and gas sector.

A proven strong educational background with a master’s degree in a relevant field at a minimum.

English is required; Additional languages are an advantage, particularly Arabic, Russian, French, German, Portuguese/ other relevant languages are an advantage.

Ability to handle a fast-paced environment and a demonstrated ability to operate with high integrity, initiative, honesty, and leadership.

Strong, but gentle and confident personality able to establish trust b2b at top level.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Hands-on mentality, self-reliance, team player, pragmatism and entrepreneurial thinking encompassing a solid strategic, commercial and sales outlook.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to engage with clients from diverse backgrounds, cultures and fields, even in challenging situations.

Willing to travel to main hubs and possibly also field locations in emerging economies

We are open to discuss location/base for this position. We believe the ideal candidate is based centrally in Middle East, (e.g. Dubai), but for the right candidate, we are open to discuss alternatives that we together believe gives efficient coverage of our main target markets. Our head office is in Oslo, Norway and applicants need to be able to travel world-wide to meet clients and team members as required.

Please send applications to contact@cl-invest.com with your CV and a short email introduction listing relevant social media accounts (LinkedIn etc.). Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

Website : www.cl-invest.com

Email : contact@cl-invest.com s

Phone : +47 934 36 062