Director, Forest Carbon Partnerships, The Climate Trust – Remote

As a pioneer and nationally recognized leader in carbon markets, The Climate Trust develops, manages, and invests in US-based carbon offset projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With 25 years of technical expertise and extensive market experience, The Climate Trust is focused on advancing new strategies to leverage carbon markets to increase the pace and scale of land conservation and ecosystem restoration.

In your role as Director of Forest Carbon Partnerships, you will be an integral part of a small and highly motivated team of experts passionate about the role of natural climate solutions in combating climate change. Equally important to our climate work is our commitment to supporting the stewardship and conservation efforts of the land trusts, private forest owners, tribes, ranchers, and other landowners with whom we work. As a small and nimble organization in a rapidly evolving market, your ideas as well as your technical expertise will be highly valued.

JOB SUMMARY

The Director of Forest Carbon Partnerships will lead The Climate Trust’s forest carbon partnerships and forest carbon project recruitment efforts. This role will also provide support to forestry staff in project development and reforestation program development. The Director of Forest Carbon Partnerships will work closely with senior staff on organizational strategy and contracting. The position requires excellent personal communication, strategic thinking, and organizational skills.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBLITIES

Establish partnerships and originate and manage forest carbon project pipeline

Establish partnerships with landowners and forestry and conservation organizations to support their forest carbon goals

Direct and implement forest carbon outreach and project origination strategy

Convey complex forest carbon concepts to diverse audiences

Build, cultivate and shepherd a robust project pipeline of forest carbon offset projects

Work with technical staff on project feasibility studies

Conduct due diligence on potential forestry projects and investments

Lead new projects through contracting with Executive Director or Chief Operating Officer

Work with forest project managers and analysts to troubleshoot technical forestry problems

Work with Reforestation Carbon Manager on reforestation project recruitment

Serve as TCT forestry representative

Track and advise on forest carbon policy and market related developments

Cultivate and maintain relationships with a broad range of stakeholders including landowners, technical experts, registry staff, verifiers, project developers, and NGOs working on forest and grassland conservation

Represent the organization at conferences, speaking events, and working groups

Strategic Partnerships and Directions

Manage relationships with strategic partners

Work with senior management to establish and cultivate new strategic partnerships

Identify and assess feasibility of new project development strategies

NON-ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist in deliverables outside the forest sector as needed

Originate content for Climate Trust articles, blogs, etc.

Other duties as assigned such as marketing and communications support, proposal writing, organizational strategy input, presentation support and other general tasks

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS NEEDED TO PERFORM THIS ROLE:

MA or MS in natural sciences, Master of Forestry preferred

8+ years of work experience in the forest and/or conservation sector

Knowledge of forestry and conservation sector landowners and organizations

Expert knowledge of forestry compliance and voluntary carbon market standards and protocols

Expertise in forest management, timber harvesting, and/or property management

Strong Excel, database, and quantitative skills

Proficiency using ArcGIS

Working knowledge of forest mensuration

Strong writing, research, and analysis skills

Strong communication skills

Ability to translate technical concepts into written deliverable to non-technical audiences

Must be highly collaborative, accountable, and self-motivated

Ability to work at a computer for long stretches

Ability to travel up to 20% of time

Ability to perform field work in steep, rugged terrain, and inclement weather

PHYSICAL DEMANDS & WORK ENVIRONMENT

*Note that because this job requires travel, the employee may be required to perform occasional field work in steep, rugged terrain, and inclement weather. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is also regularly required to effectively communicate via chat/messaging systems and email. The employee is frequently required to remain in a stationary position and occasionally required to move from one location to another, inside or outside of the office. The employee is required to constantly use computer and office productivity equipment such as a desktop computer, laptop, and printer, as well as computer software. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, color vision, distance vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus. The employee must frequently lift up to 10 pounds. The noise level in the office work environment is usually moderate.

NOTE

Benefits

Salary $90,000 – $120,000

Annual Performance Award

401K- The Climate Trust will match up to 4% of employee compensation

Health and Dental- The Climate Trust pays 100% of employee premium and 80% for family members

Life, Short Term, and Long-Term Disability as well as a Supplemental Disability Plan

Paid Time Off- Employees begin accruing PTO immediately after hire. Full time employees earn 25 PTO days per year.

Paid Holidays- Eight paid holidays as well as 2 floating holidays to be used at any time during the calendar year.

Flexible Spending Plan

Commute and/or Work from Home Stipend

Cell stipend

Wellness stipend

Continued Education and Training Benefits

The Climate Trust is an Equal Opportunity Employer, drug free workplace, and complies with anti-discrimination regulations as applicable. People of all genders and members of all racial and ethnic groups are encouraged to apply.

