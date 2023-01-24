Amazon invests in French biodiversity fund

Amazon has announced it is investing €3 million in CDC Biodiversity’s Fonds Nature 2050 that will support nature and wildlife restoration in France.

The investment, made via Amazon’s Right Now Climate Fund, will go towards the preservation, restoration, and management of 600,000 square metres of land in France, the company said in an announcement.

“We’re thrilled to continue the momentum in our programme to fund nature-based projects where Amazon does business,” said Julie Laboureix, amazon.fr’s director of retail.

“CDC Biodiversite has a history of science-based and community-focused work, and we are eager to see the positive results they bring in restoring nature under the ambitious Nature 2050 programme, and support our work as part of the Climate Pledge.”

The Amazon fund has previously supported similar projects in Brazil, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the US.

Its contribution to Fonds Nature 2050 will be paid over three years, and takes the total size of CDC’s fund so far to €11.7 mln.

It currently operates around 50 projects covering almost 1,100 hectares of species-rich area in France. In the future the fund’s activities might be expanded to also cover rewilding urban land, preserving marine ecosystems, restoring wetlands, and urban climate change adaptation.

“When we created the Nature 2050 Agenda, we relied on the warnings of IPBES and the IPCC and on the urgency of engaging in restoration and preservation throughout France to help halt the erosion of biodiversity and provide response to the acceleration of climate change,” said Antoine Cadi, the fund’s secretary.

Amazon said the investment makes it one of the nature fund’s key investors, and will enable CDC Biodiversite’s selected projects to receive funds, management, and monitoring over the next three decades.

Amazon intends to invest $100 mln in reforestation projects globally, and the Climate Pledge Fund – built on a commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, backed by over 400 signatories worldwide – will put a total $2 billion towards companies whose products and services will facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

