Ratings agency puts US CCS projects ‘on watch’ for potential score change

A carbon credit ratings agency has put three ACR-certified enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the US on ratings watch for a potential score change.

BeZero Carbon said it had put on watch two EOR projects developed by Bluesource – now part of Anew – one at ExxonMobil’s LaBarge facility in Wyoming (ACR 117), the other at Occidental’s Pecos County site in Texas (ACR 121). The third is Anadarko’s Salt Creek project in Wyoming (ACR 123).

The three projects are all very old in carbon project terms, dating back to 2000, 2004, and 2004 respectively and earning more than 7.3 million credits, 2.8 mln, and 7.6 mln.

All had been given a moderate AA grade by BeZero, which said it had placed the project ratings on watch as part of a portfolio review of all EOR projects in the US.

“The portfolio review is part of our continuous monitoring process, and includes new evidence from industrial research in Wyoming. It will include all risk factors and incorporate any relevant new information or research that relates to the projects or the sector,” it said in a statement.

To date, BeZero has rated 285 projects in 53 countries.

FACT FILE:

Projects are assigned ratings based on BeZero’s financial, scientific, and policy-based analysis that provides a view on the likelihood that a given credit achieves a tonne of CO2e avoided or removed.

There are seven possible ratings where AAA represents a high likelihood of achieving 1 tonne of CO2e avoidance or removal, AA represents a moderate likelihood, A represents a low likelihood, with ‘+’ (plus) or ‘-’ (minus) signs for AAA’ and AA ratings to reflect comparative standing within the category

Even the projects with the lowest assigned rating represent a level of quality in the market, with BeZero requiring that they must have had an additionality test applied, been subject to third-party auditing, and provided sufficient public information.

By Ben Garside – ben@carbon-pulse.com