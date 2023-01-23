Associate, Designing Article 6, Policy Approaches Programme, GGGI – Seoul

About the job

GGGI is implementing several programs related to scaling up international carbon trading, now covered by the Paris Agreement Rulebook finalized in Glasgow at COP26. By opening up these markets and the resultant flow of transactions it is envisaged a robust and reliable global price for carbon can be establish, something many areas of the private sector have long called for as a way to motivate the transformational change needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Paris.

GGGI is currently implementing a global carbon finance project funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment called “Designing Article 6 Policy Approaches” or DAPA in 4 countries, Indonesia, Morocco, Senegal and Viet Nam. Under the DAPA Program, GGGI has been offering a tailored support its member and partner countries in identifying and designing scaled up mitigation activities to enhance ambition and benefit from Article 6. This requires significant capacity building and knowledge sharing, in what is a new, complex, and technical area.

Under the DAPA Program, GGGI has been offering a tailored support to its member and partner countries in scaling up their capacities to participate in and benefit from Article 6. Accordingly, GGGI is now looking for an associate to support policy design activities, capacity building and knowledge sharing between HQ and country programs.

POSITION SUMMARY

GGGI’s Carbon Pricing Unit is hiring an Associate who can support the delivery of the DAPA Program management through consistent bookkeeping and communication of technical information and knowledge sharing both within and outside of GGGI. The Associate will report to the DAPA Program Manager in HQ.

PURPOSE

GGGI’s Carbon Pricing Unit is recruiting an Associate who will support the overall implementation of the DAPA program in all the implementing countries. This requires significant capacity building and knowledge sharing, in what is a new, complex, and technical area. The Associate will primarily be responsible for gathering, processing, and distributing technical information in a coordinated way, including knowledge materials, data, and templates that can guide country implementation and provide all DAPA members with the same level of information in a timely manner. The Associate will report to the DAPA Program Manager in HQ.

ENGAGEMENT

The individual shall work primarily with the Carbon Pricing Unit in GGGI HQ but will engage and collaborate with GGGI country teams.

DELIVERY

The general roles and responsibilities of the Associate include:

• Support the implementation of DAPA Program

• Develop desk research on relevant information related to the Program and prepare brief notes and summary documents of technical information.

• Follow up on the various studies and consultancies, reviewing and y missions including studies on the institutional framework implementation, the MRV strategy, the estimation of financial flows or the assessment of socio-economic impacts.

• Coordinate meeting schedules with internal and external stakeholders.

• Organize logistic aspects of technical workshops and technical committees.

• Support administrative tasks related to DAPA Program.

• Attend relevant meetings, draft minutes, and ensure timely clearance and distribution of reports.

• Be updated on news and releases of technical outputs from the UNFCCC and other relevant institutions and share updates to the CPU team.

• Capacity Building

• Support the DAPA Program Manager in the development of capacity building materials related to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, including presentations, reports, surveys, and quizzes, etc.

• Develop coherent, logical, simple, and visually attractive capacity building materials in PowerPoint and Word format, considering how to best engage participants.

• Support the preparation and logistical planning for capacity building events.

• Support the documentation of results (preparing minutes, lists of attendance, quality surveys, among others)

• Knowledge Sharing

• Take a proactive role in organizing, version controlling & archiving documents in a systematic manner.

• Support the Carbon Pricing Unit in synthesizing, codifying, and disseminating experiences gained through GGGI’s carbon pricing programs.

• Provide analytical support to the development and dissemination of flagship/core knowledge products in carbon pricing.

• Produce various program related communication deliverables (i.e., program communications plan, event write up, press release, story of change, presentations on project achievements).

REQUIREMENTS

• Qualifications

• A bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering, energy, economics or policy, development, or other related disciplines related to green growth, sustainable development in energy or climate change. Master’s degree is a plus.

• Minimum of 3 years of professional experience with a public or private sector organization in fields of climate change and/or carbon pricing.

• Demonstrated ability to develop presentations, reports and other documentation of a very high standard.

• Knowledge of carbon markets, climate change issues, and the Paris Agreement is an asset.

• Fluency in English is required.

• Functional

• Demonstrates understanding of the Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

• Familiarity with the national flagship programs and policies, the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), in Senegal in advancing green growth;

• Flexibility, responsiveness, and ability to manage multiple activities to tight deadlines; with demonstrated ability to work in a multidisciplinary team;

• Demonstrated experience in producing reports and communication materials;

• Experience of working in an international organization or firm is a benefit although not essential;

• Be able to lead where needed and support the DAPA Program Manager.

• Corporate

• Understand and actively supports GGGI’s mission, vision and values;

• Promote the best use of public resources;

• Manage emotions and stress positively, build rapport and resolve conflict easily;

• Promote creativity and innovation among staff;

• Be able to lead where needed and support the Country Lead to make sound decisions and provide solutions to project-level challenges;

• Promote an organizational culture of trust, transparency, respect and partnership;

• Process and share information easily;

• Demonstrate a positive attitude towards achieving results, client orientation, learning and knowledge-sharing, working together, application of technical knowledge and skills.

* Deadline to 5 February 2023

** For more details about GGGI & position, visit https://gggi.org/about/careers/