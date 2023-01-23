Project Operations Officer, Corporate Carbon – Sydney/Canberra

About the job

If you enjoy working in a small, but rapidly growing team and like working at the cutting-edge of innovation, you will thrive working for Corporate Carbon.

Flexible working arrangements include a combination of working from home and the Sydney / Canberra CBD.

About Corporate Carbon

Corporate Carbon, incorporating the Corporate Carbon Group of Companies, is one of Australia’s largest multi sector carbon project developers. We create new solutions for carbon market participation from carbon abatement activities. Our involvement ensures emissions reductions and co-benefits for the environment, individuals and businesses.

Our vision is: Sustainable planet. Better future. Our purpose is to reduce emissions by the gigatonne by accelerating global transformation and transition to a decarbonised economy. We demonstrate leadership in carbon project development, leveraging technology, innovation and navigating complexities – through multiple methodologies in multiple sectors.

We value respect, leadership, excellence, collaboration and flexibility.

We are a highly innovative company, experiencing strong growth. We have built a strong reputation as thought leaders in the climate sector.

Working with a range of stakeholders, we approach carbon activities with a proactive and innovative mindset. From carbon credit creation to sale, we enable our clients to monetise carbon abatement activities and secure viable returns from the Australian market. Corporate Carbon is also a project owner – and owns several properties on which we are undertaking a range of carbon projects.

The role

The Project Operations Officer supports the day-to-day carbon project operations of the Company’s portfolio of carbon projects including monitoring delivery against project plans, reporting progress, document preparation, regulatory administration and compliance, and engaging with key stakeholders including the Clean Energy Regulator, Carbon Market Institute and Climate Active.

The role ensures effective, best practice project operations, critical in establishing and enforcing high standards of delivery and project performance.

You will be provided with the opportunity to contribute to solving one of the most important problems of our time. Your work environment will be agile, engaging and flexible. You will receive a competitive salary package and significant on the job training and professional development.

About you

• Accountable – Takes responsibility for own performance, initiative, actions, impact on others and team performance – and encourage this in others.

• Striving – Shows drive and motivation in the interests of the business and clients, identify opportunities, are proactive around improvements, focus on goals and prioritise work for the greatest impact. Take reasonable and well calculated risks in the interest of the business and within parameters and seek out boundaries when unsure.

• Inclusive – Values diversity and seek, respect and leverage the perspectives and experiences of diverse backgrounds. Values advice, input and the contribution of others. Understanding the needs, motivations and emotions of others and treat people with respect and consideration.

• Adaptable – Embraces change and flexibility, demonstrate comfort with ambiguity and complexity, and support others through transition. Maintaining calmness and persistence in the face of challenge or adversity, adjusts and bounces back from challenging experiences.

• Authentic – Communicates honestly and openly, maintain integrity, express your views and align your intent with impact. Applying high standards of ethical behaviour and demonstrating Corporate Carbon’s values.

Knowledge and experience

• Minimum 3 years’ experience in an operations or administrative role

• Advanced skills in IT systems (e.g. MS Office 365 applications)

• Experience dealing with complex frameworks – such as those contained in legislation

• Experience building strong relationships with external stakeholders

• Exposure to the carbon or environmental services industry or regulatory bodies preferred

More information and how to apply

You can find out more by reading our overview of what it’s like to work for Corporate Carbon and reviewing the detailed role description. If you meet the criteria and think Corporate Carbon could be the right place for you, email us your resume and application at info@corporatecarbon.com.au.