Head of Carbon Finance, Nexus for Development – Phnom Penh

JOB DESCRIPTION

Head of Carbon Finance

Phnom Penh – Cambodia

January 2023

ABOUT NEXUS FOR DEVELOPMENT

Founded in 2009, Nexus for Development (Nexus) is an international, not-for-profit organization registered in Singapore with an operational team in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Our mission is to drive access to finance in developing economies across Southeast Asia to scale local implementers that increase sustainable energy and water resource development and advance climate positive solutions.

Leveraging our experience with carbon finance, we have evolved over the last decade to identify market gaps and develop appropriate services and solutions. The impetus that drives these initiatives is our commitment to providing useful, affordable and fair carbon and financial products and services.

We are a small team of professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, engineering, credit analysis, international development, corporate partnerships, marketing, and operations working together to deliver solutions, create value and achieve our mission.

Specifically, our work focuses on the following areas:

Financing facilities for social enterprises delivering clean energy, water and waste solutions

Technical assistance for carbon credit certification

Carbon credit sales and the structuring of innovative project financing solutions

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Nexus seeks a dynamic and driven Head of Carbon Finance to lead our carbon finance services, leveraging strategies to accelerate low-carbon project development while ensuring alignment with Nexus’ mission. Opportunities and focus areas must balance the opportunity for greatest community benefits with sound financial project performance.

The post-holder will work closely with the Executive Director (ED) to oversee the sourcing, prioritization, onboarding, monitoring, carbon credit issuance, and overall execution of all new and existing carbon finance projects, in collaboration with the Carbon Finance Analyst(s) and Technical Services Manager(s). The post-holder will negotiate and execute the sales of carbon voluntary emission reduction (VERs) credits to prospective buyers in spot and forward transactions. The Head of Carbon Finance is responsible for the entire deal cycle including the output created by various team members. Oversight includes: 1) all project financial modelling, 2) sourcing and origination documentation, 3) due diligence, 4) support on creation/modification of project documentation and partner negotiations, 5) contracting and sales, and 6) ongoing portfolio monitoring activities.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES STRATEGIC PLANNING

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to refine and enhance Nexus’ long-term strategic plan for all carbon project initiatives

Drive strategic planning of both new and existing carbon projects, developing a multi-year strategy and business plan

Evaluate integrative financing models to balance new carbon projects’ required upfront funding with the long-term sale of the corresponding issuances of carbon credits

Support the Finance and Carbon Finance teams on estimating costs, timelines, and capacity for new and existing project development

Monitor key market developments and industry trends, with a constant eye towards iterating the carbon business model to ensure maximum impact and balance with the market NEW

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

Maintain an active pulse on the carbon market in Southeast Asia and beyond; build deep relationships with industry leaders to position Nexus as the go-to carbon finance partner in Southeast Asia

Build an enhanced marketing narrative to leverage Nexus’ unique market position and historic successes, in coordination with Communications Manager, to enable prolonged and sustainable growth in a market with palpable momentum

Conduct interviews and screening analyses of potential projects to identify basic eligibility for carbon certification, potential methodologies, estimated emission reductions, and estimated team capacity required for development

Oversee Technical Services project prioritization – review/approve all new proposal-drafting for all potential consulting opportunities and development of new carbon projects

Launch 3-4 new carbon finance projects per year CARBON CREDIT SALES STRATEGY AND EXECUTION

Relationship Management Oversight – Support Carbon Finance Analyst in relationship management with Nexus’ project partners, including providing feedback of ongoing VER sales and investor relations

Grow Buyer Roster – Grow a portfolio of qualified buyers to sell emission reduction credits (VERs) generated from new and existing carbon projects

Buyer Qualification – Develop a framework to evaluate and qualify potential buyers, balancing relationship complexity with ease of contracting and mission alignment

Track market pricing dynamics, in both spot and futures markets, to ensure value maximization for project stakeholders; negotiate, contract and execute deals on VER sales

Manage co-benefits information and impact data collection on projects, i.e., social return on investment and SDG impacts.

TEAM MANAGEMENT AND CULTURE BUILDING

Lead, counsel, train, and advocate for existing team of carbon finance employees and consultants; create a best-in-class and desirable work environment

Oversee recruitment of new full-time and consulting staff, as necessary, to scale the team to successfully execute against our contracted workload

Bring positive energy to the office and support team members in their ongoing professional development

KEY REQUIREMENTS

Competitive candidates will have:

Extensive practical experience leading a team and developing an organization or business unit in carbon finance, renewable energy, climate change mitigation, technology, environmental finance, and/or related sector(s)

Broad experience in business strategy, business development, marketing, financial management, and human resource management

Financial modelling skills and strong command of MS Excel – able to build, review and stress-test models, and understand key results

Experience with long-term project management, budgeting, negotiating legal contracts

Skilled at recruiting, developing, leading and managing individuals and small multicultural teams with an ability to foster a positive environment

A skilled communicator with the ability to communicate effectively with the team and Board, as well as with partners and investors; excellent spoken and written English required

Leadership experience within an NGO, social enterprise, or start-up culture is strongly favored; experience working in Cambodia and/or Southeast Asia is a plus

THE OPPORTUNITY OFFERS

Flexible work environment

40 days of annual leave including public holidays

Training allowance

Annual flight home provided for international staff per year of work

Visa, work Group Person Accident insurance, health insurance and travel insurance provided

POSITION SUMMARY

Role Title: Head of Carbon Finance

Location: Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Regional travel expected

Reporting to: Executive Director

Direct reports: Technical Services Managers, Carbon Finance Analyst

Term: Unspecified duration contract under Cambodian law. Minimum commitment of two years requested.

Remuneration Package: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

HOW TO APPLY

Please submit your application here. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis until February 5, 2023. We encourage all qualified applicants to apply.