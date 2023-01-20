Forest Carbon Modeller, Forest Carbon and Climate Services Branch, Ministry of Forests, Government of BC – Victoria

Role: Forest Carbon Modeller

Department: Forest Carbon and Climate Services Branch, Office of the Chief Forester, Ministry of Forests, Government of British Columbia

Location: Multiple Locations, BC Canada; Victoria, BC (Primary)

Close Date: 2/2/2023

The Forest Carbon and Climate Services Branch in the Government of British Columbia (BC) is hiring a Forest Carbon Modeller to lead forest sector emissions estimation, accounting and reporting.

Applicants must be registered (or immediately eligible for registration) as a Professional Forester with the Association of BC Forest Professionals.

The Forest Carbon and Climate Services Branch (FCCSB) focuses on forest carbon and climate science, policy, and analysis to support implementation of the Ministry of Forest’s Climate Change mandate, including the Ministry’s Climate Change Strategy, CleanBC, and the Climate Change Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy. The FCCSB collaborates closely with staff from other Ministry of Forests (FOR), Branches, Regions and Districts, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation as well as the Canadian Forest Service climate science group to support broader provincial and federal climate objectives.

The Forest Carbon Modelling Professional provides professional forest carbon modelling and accounting services and advice across Natural Resource Sector to support the integration of forest carbon as a value and forest resource on the land base. The Forest Carbon Modelling Professional works with partners across the provincial government to provide science-based greenhouse gas verification and management related to high-profile government initiatives such as land use planning, Forest Landscape Planning, the Forest Carbon Offset Protocol, CleanBC, and provincial silviculture investments.

The capital of British Columbia, Victoria is a beautiful city, with beautiful beaches and harbours, and a variety of provincial parks to explore. Located on Vancouver Island, Victoria offers a bustling downtown scene and has a wide range of restaurants and entertainment venues to choose from.

Working for BC Public Service offers a competitive salary, diverse work environment, a healthy work/life balance, and excellent benefits. In addition to the base salary for Professional Employee Association members, there is an allowance to cover professional fees, strong dental and medical plans and much more. Salary listed does not include the additional 7% Overtime Shift Standby (OSS) provision that can be taken as taken as time off or salary on an annual basis which is on top of four (4) weeks annual leave.

For complete details about this opportunity, including accountabilities, please refer to the following link: https://bcpublicservice.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/94218