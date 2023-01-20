US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending January 20, 2023

Published 21:46 on January 20, 2023 / Last updated at 21:46 on January 20, 2023 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon and clean fuel standard markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including a Pennsylvania Senate letter to new Governor Josh Shapiro (D) regarding the state's RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation.