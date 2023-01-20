Nova Scotia announced this week that it will hold two carbon auctions to cover 2022 emissions and one reserve auction, even as the Canadian Maritime province transitioned to an output-based pricing system (OBPS) at the start of the year.
Nova Scotia to hold at least two more cap-and-trade auctions beyond programme’s January phase out
Nova Scotia announced this week that it will hold two carbon auctions to cover 2022 emissions and one reserve auction, even as the Canadian Maritime province transitioned to an output-based pricing system (OBPS) at the start of the year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.