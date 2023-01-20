Speculators favour CCAs over RGAs, as emitters consolidate RGGI holdings

Published 22:47 on January 20, 2023 / Last updated at 22:55 on January 20, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Financial entities added to California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net positions but continued to trim RGGI Allowance (RGA) net length, while regulated entities added to their RGGI net holdings for the second week in a row, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday