Research Associate in Energy and Environment, Department of Computer Science & Technology, Cambridge Centre for Carbon Credits – Cambridge, UK

A position is available to work on the research problems of the Energy and Environment Group at the Department of Computer Science & Technology, initially on the topic of technology and organisational problems around carbon credits for nature-based solutions. The project, as part of the Cambridge Centre for Carbon Credits, aims to bring to the public new mechanisms for quantifying the benefits of interventions to halt deforestation via the use of satellite sensing, and also the qualitative assessment of human factors.

Essential requirements:

Candidates should have an PhD, with experience and interest in human factors. The candidate must demonstrate an interest in how complex organisations operate, and experience with the intersection of technology and social sciences.

Responsibilities:

Research management of interdisciplinary projects across Computer Science, Plant Sciences and Zoology, as part of the Cambridge Centre for Carbon Credits.

Dissemination of written materials via journals, working papers and online articles.

Investigation of data acquisition options from satellite and other remote sensing providers.

