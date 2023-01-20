Commodity trader Trafigura has set tougher targets for cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions over the next decade and set out a roadmap for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 after meeting short term targets a year earlier than planned.
Trafigura steps up emission targets after hitting goals early
