EUA prices moved higher on Friday morning as a volatile week neared its close with traders seeing resistance at around €85, while natural gas prices headed for their sixth successive week of losses as the market reached the height of the winter season with plentiful supplies amid mild temperatures.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUA prices moved higher on Friday morning as a volatile week neared its close with traders seeing resistance at around €85, while natural gas prices headed for their sixth successive week of losses as the market reached the height of the winter season with plentiful supplies amid mild temperatures.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.