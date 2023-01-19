Trade ministers from more than 50 nations on Thursday launched the first ministerial-level global forum dedicated to trade, climate, and sustainable development issues, aiming to promote trade policies that can help address climate change locally and worldwide.
Trade ministers from more than 50 nations launch coalition on climate
Trade ministers from more than 50 nations on Thursday launched the first ministerial-level global forum dedicated to trade, climate, and sustainable development issues, aiming to promote trade policies that can help address climate change locally and worldwide.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.