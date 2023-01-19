WCI Markets: CCA prices hold onto weekly gains amid macro risk-off sentiment

Published 22:42 on January 19, 2023 / Last updated at 22:42 on January 19, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices retreated in line with broader macro risk-off sentiment but still managed to hold onto weekly gains, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) bide their time as markets await direction from next month’s auction.