California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices retreated in line with broader macro risk-off sentiment but still managed to hold onto weekly gains, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) bide their time as markets await direction from next month’s auction.
WCI Markets: CCA prices hold onto weekly gains amid macro risk-off sentiment
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices retreated in line with broader macro risk-off sentiment but still managed to hold onto weekly gains, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) bide their time as markets await direction from next month’s auction.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.