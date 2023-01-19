Indonesia, WEF partner to scale up blue carbon

Published 11:16 on January 19, 2023 / Last updated at 11:16 on January 19, 2023

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday signed an agreement with Indonesia to help the Southeast Asian nation scale up blue carbon restoration and ocean conservation efforts, with similar partnerships with other countries to follow.