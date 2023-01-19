India’s newly-formed Carbon Markets Association has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a government-sponsored renewable energy organisation to help develop the country’s carbon market and make it play a greater role in reaching the country’s net zero ambitions, it announced on Thursday.
Indian carbon market group forms alliance with state-level renewables agency body
India’s newly-formed Carbon Markets Association has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a government-sponsored renewable energy organisation to help develop the country’s carbon market and make it play a greater role in reaching the country’s net zero ambitions, it announced on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.