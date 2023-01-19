Indian carbon market group forms alliance with state-level renewables agency body

Published 08:42 on January 19, 2023 / Last updated at 09:02 on January 19, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

India’s newly-formed Carbon Markets Association has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a government-sponsored renewable energy organisation to help develop the country’s carbon market and make it play a greater role in reaching the country’s net zero ambitions, it announced on Thursday.