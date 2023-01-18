Manager, Assurance and Review Management, Gold Standard Foundation – UK/Germany/India (Remote)

ROLE PURPOSE

The Gold Standard Foundation seeks a highly motivated individual to join our technical team, reporting to the Technical Director. This is a full-time position responsible for managing the Gold Standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control System to ensure that projects/programmes are certified in line with standard requirements and assurance related risks are identified and mitigated.

This is a remote position, the role holder can be based in the UK, Germany or India.

WHAT WE DO

Gold Standard is a standards body and thought leader that promotes the best that can be achieved in climate and development projects. It was established in 2003 by WWF and other international NGOs as a best practice standard to ensure projects that reduced carbon emissions under the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) also delivered sustainable development benefits. Today, our standard, ‘Gold Standard for the Global Goals’, allows climate and development initiatives within carbon markets, corporate supply chains, and sustainable finance to manage, measure and maximise their impacts toward the Net Zero ambition of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. Certification against the standard provides the confidence that these results are measured and verified, enabling credible impact reporting. ISEAL Code Compliant and backed by a broad NGO Supporter Network, Gold Standard has 2000+ projects underway in over 90 countries, creating billions of dollars of shared value from climate and development action worldwide.

OUR VALUES

PIONEERING

For almost 20 years, Gold Standard has shown how carbon finance can achieve its highest potential. We’ve created innovative new standards, programmes and tools that raise the bar for quality across a broader range of applications than carbon markets. We focus on those that have the most promise to contribute to our vision and mission, bringing them to market with the requisite planning and resources.

RIGOROUS

We build on our reputation for quality and rigour with more robust measurement of outcomes, stronger safeguards and greater impact across the Sustainable Development Goals. Our objective is to make rigour simpler and more achievable at scale.

COLLABORATIVE

We work with key partners who share our goals and complement our strengths. Our partnership strategy aims to move beyond working opportunistically as a delivery partner in favor of collaborating in long-term strategic synergy.

TRANSPARENT

We were established to bring confidence, trust, and accountability to carbon markets. We will continue to take strides to improve transparency in our own processes, in the broader market and in non-market mechanisms.

The Gold Standard Foundation is looking to build our team with exceptional people who are excited and driven to shape and deliver this ambition and uphold our values. We are now seeking a Manager – Assurance and Review Management to join our team.

YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Be the custodian of the project review requirements and processes and lead quality review for project requesting certification under Gold Standard for the Global Goals (GS4GG).

Lead identification of capacity building needs and development of training material for standards application for project developers, Validation/Verification Bodies (VVBs) and other stakeholders.

Identify emerging opportunities and contribute subject matter expertise/ business requirements to GS’s Standard digitization initiative.

Collaborate with other teams on project quality review and VVB performance

Contribute to review of methodologies and standard documents

Contribute to the development of ideas, concepts and proposals for standard expansion related activities

Contribute to building a high-performing team for project review and assurance related matters including training supervision, mentoring junior staff and managing pool of subject matter experts to help carrying out project quality reviews

Represent Gold Standard at key external events, including conferences and workshops from time to time, as required.

YOU WILL BRING TO THE ROLE:

7 years of demonstrated experience of working with certification or third-party auditing system and in-depth knowledge of how they are managed

Must have a good understanding of the role of a Standard system like Gold Standard or any other like FSC, MSC, Fairtrade etc.

Experience of working with projects concerning energy processes, preferably in renewable energy generation, household energy efficiency and waste management sectors. Experience in land use and forests is a plus.

Wide knowledge on climate finance, environmental markets and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is desirable

Demonstrated organisational and time management skills, with an eye for detail

Knowledge and experience of digitization of PDF/MS Word documents and MS Excel based calculation tools is highly preferable

A good team player with a positive outlook on work and a desire to make a difference in the world

Good collaboration and communication skills with the ability to work with a range of staff based all around the world

Competence in MS office tools

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential and proficiency in other languages would be an advantage.

WHAT WE OFFER:

The salary range for this role will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Other benefits to working at Gold Standard include:

A mission-driven organisation working at the leading edge of climate and sustainability

Rewarding work in a dynamic non-profit environment

A collaborative workplace within a multicultural team

An ambitious, agile and flexible environment

CLOSING DATE

Applications for this role will close on 16th February 2023. Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview.

APPLICATIONS

Please submit a 1-page cover letter explaining why you want to work for the Gold Standard and a CV through our recruitment portal.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Gold Standard provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We are dedicated to an inclusive culture and we strive to create a workplace where teams of people with diverse backgrounds, characteristics, perspectives, ideas and experiences work together.

We welcome applications from individuals of all genders, ages, sexual orientations, nationalities, races, background, religions, beliefs, ability status, and all other diversity characteristics.