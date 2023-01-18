Officer, Market Intelligence, Gold Standard – UK or Germany (Remote)/Geneva (Hybrid)

ROLE PURPOSE

The Gold Standard Foundation seeks a highly motivated individual to join our strategy team. This is a full-time position to support Gold Standard’s go-to-market strategy development through competitive analysis, market and policy insights, pipeline assessment and forecasting and other analysis.

This can be a remote working position (UK/Germany based), or a hybrid working position at our HQ in Geneva, Switzerland.

WHAT WE DO

Gold Standard is a standards body and thought leader that promotes the best that can be achieved in climate and development projects. It was established in 2003 by WWF and other international NGOs as a best practice standard to ensure projects that reduced carbon emissions under the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) also delivered sustainable development benefits. Today, our standard, ‘Gold Standard for the Global Goals’, allows climate and development initiatives within carbon markets, corporate supply chains, and sustainable finance to manage, measure and maximise their impacts toward the Net Zero ambition of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. Certification against the standard provides the confidence that these results are measured and verified, enabling credible impact reporting. ISEAL Code Compliant and backed by a broad NGO Supporter Network, Gold Standard has 2000+ projects underway in over 90 countries, creating billions of dollars of shared value from climate and development action worldwide.

OUR VALUES

PIONEERING

For almost 20 years, Gold Standard has shown how carbon finance can achieve its highest potential. We’ve created innovative new standards, programmes and tools that raise the bar for quality across a broader range of applications than carbon markets. We focus on those that have the most promise to contribute to our vision and mission, bringing them to market with the requisite planning and resources.

RIGOROUS

We build on our reputation for quality and rigour with more robust measurement of outcomes, stronger safeguards and greater impact across the Sustainable Development Goals. Our objective is to make rigour simpler and more achievable at scale.

COLLABORATIVE

We work with key partners who share our goals and complement our strengths. Our partnership strategy aims to move beyond working opportunistically as a delivery partner in favor of collaborating in long-term strategic synergy.

TRANSPARENT

We were established to bring confidence, trust, and accountability to carbon markets. We will continue to take strides to improve transparency in our own processes, in the broader market and in non-market mechanisms.

The Gold Standard Foundation is looking to build our team with exceptional people who are excited and driven to shape and deliver this ambition and uphold our values. We are now seeking an Officer – Market Intelligence to join our team.

YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Gather information on competitors and conduct analysis on their uptake, fee models, marketing, funding sources and partnerships to ensure thorough understanding of the competitive landscape.

Summarize relevant policy developments, trends in carbon markets and sustainable finance.

Develop system for regular reporting of pipeline development, for the leadership teams by consistently managing the data flow from various sources, including internal/external data sets.

Conduct market research for key stakeholders’ behavior insights and market dynamics, including via survey design, programming, and analysis of survey data.

Create system to track and share market insights and trends, including briefings to update and coach the market development team on competitive offerings, financials, pricing and marketing positioning.

Articulate and present key actionable market and competitor insights to team members, including management, using modern visualisation tools.

Build strong working relation with a diverse range of stakeholders internally and externally.

Support specific objectives of the market development team and other Gold Standard teams through relevant and timely data and analysis, sometimes at short notice.

YOU WILL BRING TO THE ROLE:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Statistics, Economics, or a related field.

Over 3 years of relevant work experience across market & business intelligence covering relevant topics such as financial structuring, pricing, and competitive analysis.

Numeric ability, initiative, and the willingness to take ownership of work and projects.

Strong articulator with the proven ability to interact, consult with and professionally influence management.

Expertise in carbon markets and/or sustainable finance a major plus.

Excellent command of English language required; other languages a plus.

WHAT WE OFFER:

The salary range for this role will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Other benefits to working at Gold Standard include:

A mission-driven organisation working at the leading edge of climate and sustainability

Rewarding work in a dynamic non-profit environment

A collaborative workplace within a multicultural team

An ambitious, agile and flexible environment

CLOSING DATE

Applications for this role will close on 16th February 2023. Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview.

APPLICATIONS

Please submit a 1-page cover letter explaining why you want to work for the Gold Standard and a CV through our recruitment portal.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Gold Standard provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We are dedicated to an inclusive culture and we strive to create a workplace where teams of people with diverse backgrounds, characteristics, perspectives, ideas and experiences work together.

We welcome applications from individuals of all genders, ages, sexual orientations, nationalities, races, background, religions, beliefs, ability status, and all other diversity characteristics.