Junior Forest Carbon Analyst, International Land Use, Ostrom Climate – Vancouver

Company Description:

Ostrom Climate (formerly NatureBank) is a global leader in the design, development, and implementation of GHG reduction programs at all scales. We have developed some of the world’s largest carbon projects including the Great Bear Forest Carbon Project, which is North America’s largest Improved Forest Management project and the world’s largest forest carbon project by area, as well as the Mai Ndombe REDD+ Avoided Deforestation project, the largest of its kind in Africa. Our International Land Use division focuses on the development of voluntary carbon offsets under standards such as the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standard (CCB). We work with smallholder farmers, local and Indigenous communities, private land owners as well as government agencies and civil society to develop high-quality carbon offset projects.

Role Description:

As part of the International Land Use team, the Junior Forest Carbon Analyst will play a key role in the development of a variety of forest carbon projects types, including Improved Forest Management (IFM), avoided deforestation/degradation (REDD), and afforestation/reforestation (A/R) projects. This role requires a strong understanding of issues around the science of climate change, as well as land use and natural resource management dynamics. The Junior Forest Carbon Analyst will also be responsible for administrative and other support tasks, such as business development and writing proposals and project design documents. This is a full time position, reporting to the Director of International Land Use.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

• Forest Carbon Quantification

o Supporting forest carbon quantification in accordance with voluntary carbon standards such as the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS).

o Supporting growth/yield modelling to quantify forest carbon stocks under different forest management scenarios.

o Providing forestry technical knowledge and contributing to forest inventory design.

• Geospatial

o Supporting the inventory, comparison, acquisition, pre-processing, and analysis of geospatial datasets including: remotely sensed, socioeconomic, and biophysical data.

o Helping ensure that the requirements of specific methodologies governing the role and use of geospatial datasets are met.

o Supporting the dissemination of results from geospatial analysis through making maps, infographics, figures, and tables.

• General Project Support

o Providing a technical comparison of different voluntary methods and standards.

o Assessing the feasibility of prospective forest carbon projects through desk-based and field research, and preparing feasibility assessment reports.

o Developing Project Design Documents for forest carbon offset project projects under voluntary carbon standards such as the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS).

o Supporting project development, validation and verification of forest carbon projects, including technical QA/QC of project documentation.

Required Qualifications

• Bachelors degree or higher in Environmental Science, Forestry, Agronomy, or related field.

• Solid understanding of forestry and land use dynamics.

• Experience and proficiency using MS Excel for data analysis and visualization (e.g., produce graphs/tables, perform calculations, process large volumes of data, etc.).

• Experience using geospatial tools for analysis, mapping and data visualization (e.g., QGIS, ArcGIS, Google Earth Pro, etc.).

• Written and spoken fluency in English.

• Very strong verbal and written communication skills.

Desirable Qualifications

• Experience with carbon markets, carbon project development.

• Knowledge of issues related to climate change, land use change and carbon markets.

• Proficiency using geospatial tools (e.g., QGIS, Google Earth Pro, Google Earth Engine, etc.).

• Experience writing and implementing code (e.g., R, Python, JavaScript)

• Knowledge of biometrics and/or geoinformatics.

• Field experience with forestry, agronomy, silviculture.

• Good command of evolving climate policy and regulatory landscape.

• Experience building and maintaining relationships with clients and partners.

• Minimum 1 year of relevant professional experience in forestry, conservation or climate change.

• A Master’s Degree in Forestry, Natural Resource Management, or related field.

Skills

• Very strong technical report writing skills.

• Very strong quantitative analysis skills.

• Very strong qualitative research skills.

• The ability to work with minimum supervision and to make decisions that ensure the success of the deliverable.

• Ability to work with a team.

Key Reporting Relationship

Reports to: Director of International Land Use

Please send Cover Letter and CV to christie.quon@ostromclimate.com

Application Instructions: Please submit a CV (file name: LASTNAME_FIRSTNAME_jranalyst_CV.pdf) and a Cover Letter (file name: LASTNAME_FIRSTNAME_jranalyst_CoverLetter.pdf). Please do not apply if you do not meet all of the Required Qualifications. Applicants who do not follow application instructions will not be considered. This and other opportunities can be viewed at Ostrom Climate’s career page.