Senior Director Climate Policy, Conservation International – CI Americas Offices/Brussels/US Remote (negotiable)

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY – This position is open to CI Offices in the Americas, the United States (US location negotiable), and Brussels, Belgium. View the full list of our offices here. Remote is possible.

The Senior Director for Climate Policy will lead CI’s climate policy engagement and is responsible for developing and implementing CI’s strategy to influence globally important climate policies. They will be responsible for setting policy goals, overseeing focal areas of work on climate policy, leading the development of relevant policy positions to achieve CI’s climate policy goals, and taking technical leadership on key topics that will vary over time. The Sr. Director will provide thought leadership on climate policy for the institution, will serve as a communications spokesperson on these topics and will advise other parts of the institution on the implications of climate policy for their work and vice versa. The position reports to the Vice President of International Policy. Location is flexible, all contracts will be local contracts.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Lead CI’s climate policy engagement by providing thought leadership on climate policy for the institution and advising on CI engagements to support a coherent climate policy approach, including but not limited to the policy elements of CI’s Climate Strategy. Serve as an institutional climate policy expert and a communications spokesperson. Represent CI, as appropriate, on relevant coalitions and initiatives.

• Lead CI’s policy engagement with the UNFCCC and other relevant climate policy forums. Lead CI’s policy advocacy strategy for engaging countries and UN negotiating blocs in service of CI’s policy positions and priorities.

• In partnership with CI country programs, engage on national climate policies, including NDCs, carbon pricing policies, REDD+ strategies, and relevant policy enabling conditions for NCS credit generation and trading. Provide expertise on the policy context of international carbon trading to support CI’s efforts to generate NCS carbon credits.

• Contribute to the development of strategic partnerships and fundraising proposals.

• Directly manage a team working on climate policy and lead cross-institutional efforts, without direct supervisory authority, in order to achieve institutional goals.

• Contribute to Global Policy and Government Affairs and International Policy planning, strategy development, and budget processes.

The position will lead cross-institutional efforts, without direct supervisory authority, in order to achieve institutional goals. The Senior Director will have the authority and be expected to represent the organization at external meetings and develop strategic partnerships involving judgment and discretion to establish and maintain relationships with individuals in NGOs, international organizations, academic institutions, and governments. Additional people and resource management responsibilities include:

• Contributing to Global Policy and Government Affairs planning, strategy development, budget processes, reporting, and communication efforts as needed.

• Contribute to fundraising proposals for climate policy, international policy, global policy, and government affairs support with donors of all types.

• Directly manage a team working on climate policy, including direct supervisory responsibilities for the Senior Manager for Climate Policy and Senior Manager for International Policy and Environmental Incentives. Provide dotted-line management or mentorship to other relevant staff across the institution, as appropriate.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS

• This position is open to CI Offices in the Americas and the United States (US location negotiable) view the full list of our offices here. Remote is possible.

• International travel up to 30% of the time.

• Frequent work across time zones.

• For the health and safety of our employees, their families, and our community, all US-based Conservation International staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This mandatory vaccine requirement applies to all staff working remotely, in a hybrid work arrangement, and on-site in CI US offices. CI follows CDC recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines. Requests for reasonable accommodations or exceptions related to medical or religious reasons will be considered. Candidates are NOT required to state their COVID-19 vaccine status in their application.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

• Bachelor’s degree

• 10 or more years of work experience in a related field and 5 or more years of supervisory experience.

• Expert knowledge and expertise in climate policy, carbon pricing, and carbon markets.

• Established relationships in the climate policy community and foreign language skills is a plus.

• Strong interpersonal and written and oral communication skills, able to form collaborative working relationships with multiple groups internal and external to the organization. Strong diplomacy and strategic thinking skills.

• Ability to meet deadlines and manage time and diverse activities. Highly independent worker able to assess a situation, make necessary decisions, and execute them.

• Experience leading effective teams.

Preferred

• Advanced degree

• Foreign language skills.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter HERE.

Conservation International is an Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Vets/Disabled