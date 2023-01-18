The UK government has slashed another 1.7 million tonnes from industrial emitters’ free carbon allowance allocations under the country’s ETS, removing subsidies worth an estimated £112 mln at current prices.
UK relieves industrials of a further 1.7 mln free ETS allowances
