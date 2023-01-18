The US EPA announced on Wednesday that it will publish a suite of new emissions reduction regulations in the coming months, while federal agencies are relying on the private sector to help decarbonise the electric grid.
US EPA details new climate regulations for this spring, as agency eyes private sector involvement
The US EPA announced on Wednesday that it will publish a suite of new emissions reduction regulations in the coming months, while federal agencies are relying on the private sector to help decarbonise the electric grid.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.