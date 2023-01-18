California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values this week continued to sink towards 5.5-year lows as traders pointed to depressed short-term fuel consumption, strong credit generation expectations for the third quarter, and uncertainty regarding the programme’s revised 2030 climate target.
LCFS Market: California prices retreat amid drop in fuel demand, expectations for large credit build
