The UAE’s climate envoy on Wednesday shrugged off conflict-of-interest concerns about the nation appointing its state oil firm boss as head of upcoming COP UN climate negotiations, while warning that the global stocktake due at the meeting will likely show the planet off-track on global warming goals.
UAE envoy dismisses concerns over oil links, warns on COP global stocktake
The UAE's climate envoy on Wednesday shrugged off conflict-of-interest concerns about the nation appointing its state oil firm boss as head of upcoming COP UN climate negotiations, while warning that the global stocktake due at the meeting will likely show the planet off-track on global warming goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.