Senior Carbon Market Strategist, Accountability Unit, European Climate Foundation – EU (flexible location)

The advertised position is with the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC) – a global network of communications professionals in the field of climate, energy and nature. GSCC is a collaborative project hosted by the ECF.

Through our work, we aim to contribute to a world with a safe and stable climate for current and future generations. We hope to build broad support for just, inclusive, and equitable solutions to the climate crisis.

Our philanthropically funded work focuses on media debate and public discourse at the global level and in major economies across Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia and the Americas. We support a diverse range of partners across sectors and geographies, helping them add their voices, views and insights to the conversation.

Carbon markets have faced growing scrutiny in recent years as more non-state actors seek to set net zero targets and pressures mount on governments to raise ambition within their National Determined Contributions. The voluntary carbon market has been described as the ‘wild west,’ with corporations facing limited to no accountability on the role carbon offsets play in their net zero targets. The next few years are likely to see the debate on offset regulation amplify, with a focus on raising ambition and tightening integrity.

As a Senior Carbon Market Analyst you will work with colleagues within the Accountability Unit, the Senior Associate for Natural Carbon Capture and other colleagues to further develop and implement an accountability unit strategy in the area of carbon markets. As part of this you will develop a programme of work that scrutinises both those looking to set the rules around voluntary carbon markets, and the companies over-relying on offsets within their net zero targets. You will work both independently and with partners and journalists to produce bespoke interventions in this space.

You will build on and seek new alliances with partners, journalists and colleagues in the network to turn insight into investigations and analysis that have real-world impact. You will commission and develop your own original research, work with the team to develop campaign approaches and messaging, produce materials and briefings, and become a source of intelligence and insights on carbon markets.

Key responsibilities

Research and Analysis:

Lead efforts to build the team’s knowledge on the politics and policy debates surrounding carbon markets, the actors playing critical rules in setting standards, and the key corporate actors dependent upon the offset markets.

Conduct high quality, quick, robust research and analysis on strategically important aspects of carbon markets.

Work closely with partners, colleagues and journalists to turn intelligence into investigative story opportunities.

Compile credible, concise briefings for allies and partners working to shape debates and narratives on carbon markets and carbon offsets.

Contribute to the development, review and evaluation of strategies and interventions undertaken by the Accountability Unit.

Network development and contact cultivation:

Build relationships with key stakeholders such as market experts and academics that could provide discreet insights and intelligence, or become spokespeople around key moments and pieces of research.

Seek to build relationships with partners in the carbon market space, working with colleagues to identify gaps and opportunities for outreach.

Act as an ambassador of the Accountability Unit and the wider organisation with partners.

Lead a working group of investigative colleagues seeking strategic opportunities in the carbon markets space.

Requirements

Experience of conducting targeted investigations, campaigns, or research, with some knowledge of or relevance to carbon markets or carbon offsetting

Evidence of an ability to develop a credible level of expertise across a number of complex issues

An aptitude for and inclination towards solving problems

Strong networking ability

Fluent in English as the working language of the organisation, with additional languages such as French and Portuguese desirable

A team player and a natural collaborator

Ability to work independently and remotely

Willingness and ability to travel internationally and work unusual hours from time to time, due to the challenges of being part of a global team spanning multiple time zones

The versatile and adaptable skills necessary to flourish in a fast-paced and wide-ranging work environment and work across phone/video conferencing, time zones, Slack, email, Trello, etc.

A commitment to an inclusive and empowering approach to facing climate change.

What we can offer you

The unique opportunity to work as part of a dynamic, international group of communications experts who combine their passion to make a difference with ambition and a rigorous and results-oriented approach to work

A flexible work environment and the space to shape and continuously develop your role

Full-time contract; flexible working hours are negotiable

A competitive salary (relevant to location. Please state your location in your application, and during the selection process we can confirm the salary range)

Location

Flexible, remote work, but ideally within a 5-hour time zone of Central European Time.

You must have the right to work in your location. We cannot support relocation.

How to apply

Apply here and follow the steps to upload submit your application, please include your CV and cover letter (both in English).

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

All applications will be treated confidentially. We will store your information in our internal database unless you specifically request otherwise.

We are committed to diversity and inclusion in our organisation. We strongly encourage candidates from historically disadvantaged or marginalised groups to apply.