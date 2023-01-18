Australian Market Roundup: ACCU price reaches 11-month high, as regulator issues first credits for 2023

The price for Australian Carbon Credit Units have soared by nearly 9% in the week following the release of the government’s final consultation of its Safeguard Mechanism framework, while the Clean Energy Regulator has made its first credit issuance for the new year.