Data and market infrastructure provider ICE is launching a first-of-its-kind futures index for carbon-neutral power in the US that will include the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) markets.
Exchange operator ICE launches first US carbon-neutral electricity futures index
Data and market infrastructure provider ICE is launching a first-of-its-kind futures index for carbon-neutral power in the US that will include the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) markets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.