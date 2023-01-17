Exchange operator ICE launches first US carbon-neutral electricity futures index

Data and market infrastructure provider ICE is launching a first-of-its-kind futures index for carbon-neutral power in the US that will include the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) markets.