California power sector emissions through November align with 2021 levels

Published 22:39 on January 17, 2023 / Last updated at 22:39 on January 17, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Carbon emissions from California's electricity sector through November nearly matched levels for the same period a year earlier, even as natural gas-fired generation climbed and output from renewables and large hydro retreated, data published Friday from network manager California Independent System Operator (CAISO) showed.