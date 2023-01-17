Quebec boosts free carbon allowance allocation for 2023, revises up 2021 total

Published 20:44 on January 17, 2023 / Last updated at 20:44 on January 17, 2023

Quebec’s initial free allowance distribution for 2023 increased from the previous year, while data showed the province's environmental ministry handed out more permits for 2021 emissions than it previously disclosed.