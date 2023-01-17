European fertiliser giant Yara signs “clean ammonia” co-firing deal with JERA for coal plant

January 17, 2023

Oslo-based global fertiliser supplier Yara has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese utility JERA to supply a coal-fired power plant in Japan with up to 500,000 tonnes of “clean ammonia" per year.