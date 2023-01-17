India provides detail on ambitious green hydrogen mission

India aims to displace fossil fuel sourced feedstocks for its fertiliser, oil refining, steel, and transport sectors, while also seeking a longer-term role as a key renewable hydrogen exporter, its recently released national green hydrogen mission has detailed.