Safeguard Mechanism will be untenable if new fossil fuel projects allowed to go ahead, report warns

Published 07:34 on January 17, 2023 / Last updated at 09:47 on January 17, 2023

A report has warned that just a handful of new gas projects in Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism would eat up the majority of the supply of carbon credits available, and place an A$8 billion ($6.2 bln) burden on other businesses to decarbonise at much faster rates.