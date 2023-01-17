A report has warned that just a handful of new gas projects in Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism would eat up the majority of the supply of carbon credits available, and place an A$8 billion ($6.2 bln) burden on other businesses to decarbonise at much faster rates.
Safeguard Mechanism will be untenable if new fossil fuel projects allowed to go ahead, report warns
A report has warned that just a handful of new gas projects in Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism would eat up the majority of the supply of carbon credits available, and place an A$8 billion ($6.2 bln) burden on other businesses to decarbonise at much faster rates.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.