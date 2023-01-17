Growth in China’s thermal power generation remained steady in December, while coal production continued to grow despite recent economic headwinds, government data showed Tuesday.
China thermal power growth remained flat in December, though coal output expands
Growth in China's thermal power generation remained steady in December, while coal production continued to grow despite recent economic headwinds, government data showed Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.