A Canadian carbon credit investment firm announced a joint venture with a former Conservative MP from Alberta on Monday, aiming to generate technology-based offsets in partnership with municipalities and the federal government.
Canadian investment firm joins with former MP to launch carbon credit venture
A Canadian carbon credit investment firm announced on Monday a joint venture with a former Conservative MP from Alberta, aiming to generate technology-based offsets in partnership with municipalities and the federal government.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.