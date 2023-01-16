Senior Carbon Coordinator, Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) – Darwin

Full time 3 year contract based in Darwin

Unique program supporting fire-carbon enterprises

Salary range of $102,511 – $112,630 plus 15.4% superannuation

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

Through the Savanna Fire Management (SFM) Program, the ILSC works in partnership with Indigenous landholders to identify, develop and support the implementation of viable and sustainable fire-carbon enterprises on Indigenous-held land in the NT. Funds are available to support feasibility assessments, business planning, training, fire management operations and the purchase of relevant plant and equipment.

The ILSC is seeking a proactive Senior Carbon Coordinator to join our Northern Strategic Projects team to lead the development of the ILSC’s carbon strategy.

Under the direction of the Program Manager – Northern Strategic Projects, you will:

Lead the development of the ILSC’s carbon strategy, including high-level strategic analysis of the potential for ILSC priorities to be achieved through carbon projects, carbon farming methodology developments and government and industry initiatives.

Provide advice and support on carbon project management to the ILSC’s Savanna Fire Management Program, ILSC Project Managers, and Indigenous groups generally as required.

Manage projects, including contract management of external consultants, supervising project teams, and using ILSC internal project management, contracting and finance systems as required.

Assist with communications and strategy development relating to carbon emissions, environmental performance and cultural outcomes.

Undertake research and information collation, including facilitating consultation with staff and stakeholders to establish and operate carbon projects to maximise Indigenous benefits.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Generous leave entitlements

15.4% superannuation

Supported career training and development

Great work environment with a supportive culture where people are valued, supported and respected.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

For more information please contact: Maggie Towers – Program Manager – Northern Strategic Projects, 0439 899 846 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close 19 January 2023.

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply

Click here for online application details.