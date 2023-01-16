NZ Market: NZU price slides to six-month low on gloomy outlook

Published 03:55 on January 16, 2023 / Last updated at 04:30 on January 16, 2023

The secondary price for NZUs in New Zealand’s ETS has hit a six month low in recent days, as recent government announcements indicate it aims to keep prices low due to inflationary and political pressures.