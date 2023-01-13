Ratings firm puts high-scoring African REDD project ‘on watch’

Published 20:22 on January 13, 2023

A carbon credit ratings agency has put a highly-ranked Verra-certified REDD project on ratings watch for a potential downgrade, with a Gold Standard biogas project also facing scrutiny.